Two transport trucks collide on Hwy. 17 near Espanola

Two transport trucks collided Wednesday morning near Espanola, causing much confusion but no injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 8 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 just west of Espanola.

“Police investigation revealed that several vehicles had come to a stop on Highway 17 for a school bus,” the OPP said in a news release.

“A transport truck travelling eastbound on the highway did not slow down while approaching the stopped vehicles and rear-ended another transport truck hauling an empty car carrier.”

There was extensive damage to the truck that hit the car carrier, requiring the Ministry of Transportation to clean the spill on the highway and joining shoulder.

“The Ministry of Environment was also contacted to deal with the environmental contamination as a result of the spill,” police said.

A 38-year-old from Bowmanville, Ont., was charged with careless driving and failing to maintain daily logbooks.

The driver was issued provincial offence notices, and if convicted, carries set fines of $890 and a total of six demerit points towards.