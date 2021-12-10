Two Toronto men identified in Monday's fatal crash on Hwy. 69
The two victims in Monday's fatal crash on Highway 69 north of Parry Sound have been identified by police.
Felix Funes-Vasques, 26, and Amritpal Garcha, 29, both of Toronto were killed in the single-vehicle collision at Key River, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The northbound vehicle left the road and rolled over around 8:35 p.m. Dec. 6.
A third vehicle occupant was taken to hospital and treated for critical injuries.
An online fundraising campaign has been launched in support of Funes-Vasquez's funeral costs.
"Felix was a first-time dad, a loving uncle, loyal brother and youngest son of Mirian and Fidel… the Vasquez family has always been a tight and loving family unit," Karen Segura said in the GoFundMe campaign.
"Felix was only 26 years old with a bright future ahead of him."
The fundraiser collected $6,280 in one day.