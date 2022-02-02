Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash

Aime Giroux (left) and Suzanne Pharand (right) were killed in a crash with a transport on Highway 69 near Point au Baril. (Facebook) Aime Giroux (left) and Suzanne Pharand (right) were killed in a crash with a transport on Highway 69 near Point au Baril. (Facebook)

Top Stories