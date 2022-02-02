Two stabbed in Parry Sound, suspect charged with attempted murder

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Parry Sound, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The attack took place Tuesday on Parry Sound Road.

"Police report that at 12:40 p.m., they received a call to a residence after two victims were stabbed," the OPP said in a news release.

"Both victims were transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries."

The suspect fled the residence but was found by police a short time later. Charges include two counts each of attempted murder and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Friday for a bail hearing.