Two people charged with impaired driving in the Sault on Friday

Two men in Sault Ste. Marie were charged with impaired driving and other offences following daytime calls to 911 operators on Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Sault police said they received a report of someone “slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle.”

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 600 block of Second Line West where they located the vehicle.

“Officers observed a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle,” the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

“Officers woke the driver, who was identified as the accused and developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs.”

The accused refused to comply with a bodily substance screening demand and was arrested at the scene.

As a result, the 28-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving, refusal to comply with bodily substance screening demand and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

Later in the day, at approximately 2 p.m., police said they received a call about a “swerving vehicle” in the Trunk Road area.

“Officers were dispatched to the area and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 100 block of Trunk Road,” said police in a news release.

“Upon speaking with the driver, officers developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

The 38-year-old driver was arrested and provided a breath sample to police that an approved screening device indicated was above the legal limit. The accused then refused to provide a second sample, said police.

Based on the investigation, the driver was charged with impaired driving and refusing to comply with a breath demand.

Both accused were held in custody pending bail hearings.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s 2022 Annual Report reminds the public to call 911 if they suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Multiple parked police vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2021. (File photo/Mike McDonald/CTV News Northern Ontario)