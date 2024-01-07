NORTHERN ONTARIO
    • Two Ottawa residents face multiple drug, weapon charges in northern Ont.

    Two 23-year-olds from Ottawa are facing a variety of charges – including drug trafficking and weapon offences – following incidents last week in the Town of Echo Bay, Ont., provincial police say.

    On Jan. 4 just after 10 a.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call from Jan. 1 at a property on Highway 17B.

    As a result, on Jan. 5 shortly after 3:30 a.m., additional OPP units were deployed to assist and execute a search warrant on the property.

    “(The) search led to the seizure of a Glock 19M pistol, a Glock magazine with 9mm rounds, drugs suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,600,” said police in a news release.

    The OPP also seized $3,940 in cash, six cell phones and various drug paraphernalia.

    Both 23-year-old Ottawa residents have been charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two other weapons offences, uttering threats, and drug trafficking as well as two other charges. One individual is also charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

    Both accused were remanded into custody following a bail hearing on Friday.

    None of the charges has been proven in court.

    “The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members,” said police.

    “Operations like these are essential in combating the harmful effects of weapons, illicit drugs, and the associated criminal activities.”

