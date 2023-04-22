Two marathon runners from Timmins share what they love about the sport beyond the medals

Two runners from Timmins – Jennifer Mercier and Marc Rodrigue – have recently accomplished marathon-related goals they've held on to for decades.

Jennifer Mercier, a nurse at the Timmins and District Hospital competed in the Boston Marathon this year. (Supplied) Mercier said she's been wanting to run a marathon since she was a child and when she turned 40, she decided it was time. She ran the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday.

Mercier said she wouldn't have been able to make that dream a reality without the support of a group of moms she's been running with for about 10 years.

"I had a lot of long training runs to do this winter you know,” said Mercier.

“A 32-kilometre training run can seem really daunting when you have to do it alone."

Mercier told CTV News the sport of running helps her with the trials of motherhood.

“I remember sometimes waiting at the door for my husband to get home from work and just wanting to have my time to myself,” she said.

“I would take that 30 minutes when he would get home and it just made such a difference.”

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest and one of the most prestigious marathons. Others are in New York, Chicago, London, Berlin and Tokyo – if you finish all of them, you're awarded the 'Six Star Medal.'

Only about 300 Canadians have a ‘Six Star Medal’ and Marc Rodrigue, a 51-year-old Timmins area banker and business owner is one of them.

“I’m very goal oriented so having been able to set myself up with a long-term goal like that and chasing it, to me it was pretty great,” said Rodrigue.

“It allowed me as well to keep my training going all the time.”

Marc Rodrigue, a Timmins area banker and business owner has completed all six of the world's major marathons. (Supplied)Rodrigue has been checking off each of the world majors since 2015 and closed the circle in Tokyo in March.

“If you don’t get energized by being around like-minded individuals and you’ve got 50,000 of your fellow runners running, man there’s something wrong...like it really is inspiring," he said.

As a result of the pandemic, there was a record number of six star marathoners in Tokyo this year and they were also awarded a Guinness World Record medal as well.

Both Rodrigue and Mercier encourage others to get involved in running. They said while the medals are nice to have, how running makes you feel is worth even more.