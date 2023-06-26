Two from Ottawa arrested in North Bay for using fake prescriptions for narcotics

Two Ottawa residents are each facing a list of charges after allegedly using fake narcotics prescriptions at numerous pharmacies around North Bay on Friday.

North Bay police officers were called to a local pharmacy about a 41-year-old woman trying to pick up narcotics using an alleged fraudulent prescription, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Monday.

Similar calls from other local pharmacies had been received throughout the day.

"As police arrived on scene, the suspects fled in a vehicle nearly striking a pedestrian in the process. The vehicle collided with a parked car as they continued attempting to evade the police," the news release said.

The woman and a 19-year-old driver were found and arrested nearby.

"The suspects’ car was searched and officers located fraudulent prescriptions and identification cards, items for the manufacture of fraudulent identification, drugs, a police-style collapsible baton and a fully-loaded 9 mm pistol," police said.

Both of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to thank the business owners and their staff for their diligence in recognizing the fraudulent activity and contacting police in a timely manner," police said.

"This investigation highlights the good work our officers do on a regular basis and the dangers they face. Not only did these two individuals attempt to flee the area in a vehicle creating dangerous conditions for the public and our officers, a loaded handgun was located within the vehicle."

They are both charged with uttering a forged document, drug trafficking, identity theft along with seven counts each of firearm-related offences.

The driver is also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, having a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a sentence order.

Meanwhile, the woman is also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of drug possession.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.