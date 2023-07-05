Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision

Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 7:45 p.m. to respond to a marine collision involving a personal watercraft and a boat that was parked on a boat lift on Kamiskotia Lake on Leclair Avenue.

“An eight- and nine-year-old were transported to local hospital in Timmins with serious injuries,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement and the Technical Collision Investigation units.”

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email that the two youths were on the personal watercraft that collided with the boat.

The investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing, Gauthier said.

No decision yet on whether anyone will be charged in connection with the collision.