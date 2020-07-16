SUDBURY -- Two bear cubs have been taken to an animal sanctuary after their mother was killed by a vehicle in the Sudbury community of Garson last week.

A social media post by the city on Thursday said after their mom was killed, the two cubs scrambled up a tree in a nearby park.

"City parks staff spotted the cubs and called in Greater Sudbury Police and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to help," the city said. "These two beautiful cubs are in safe hands today after a frightening and tragic ordeal."

The cubs were tranquilized and trapped so they could be safely transported to Bear With Us Centre for Bears, where they will be cared for and released next year.

A photo of the snoozing little bruins after they were captured and also posted on social media by the city.

"Thanks to everyone who helped give these two cubs a safe and happy outcome!" the city said.