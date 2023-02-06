Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun

Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.

Several Ontario Provincial Police units, including the emergency response team and canine unit, were called to a disturbance on Government Road in the small northern Ontario town shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 5, police said in a news release.

"It was reported that two people in a vehicle had uttered threats and brandished a firearm towards one person walking on Government Road," OPP said.

As a result, schools in Kapuskasing were closed Monday at the advice of police. Students were to attend class virtually.

Around 6 a.m. in a Tweet, OPP asked the public to avoid the area of Byng Avenue due to an increased officer presence, giving no details.

"We have just received a call advising us of a potentially dangerous situation near École catholique André-Cary in Kapuskasing," the area's French Catholic school board said in a letter to parents.

"A dangerous suspect is barricaded in a house near the school."

Also in the letter, the school board said it has been advised that the sliding hill near Murduch Street is not a safe place at this time.

"The OPP have confirmed there is no threat to the school," Kapuskasing District High School Principal Kevin McRae said in a letter to parents.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this serious situation."

Just before 9 a.m. OPP said the area on Byng Avenue has been cleared, two people have been taken into custody and the investigation is continuing.

"There is no threat to public safety," OPP said.

Both men are charged with careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being in a vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The 32-year-old driver also is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

The 35-year-old passenger is also charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowing it is not authorized and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

#JamesBayOPP is advising the area on Byng Avenue in #KapusingON has been cleared. Two people have been arrested. The investigation is on-going. There is no threat to public safety. ^ms pic.twitter.com/6aKyJVkw3j — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) February 6, 2023