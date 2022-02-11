Two arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into Ont. prison

Two London residents have been charged after contraband was intercepted at the prison in Gravenhurst, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Staff at the Beaver Creek correctional facility called the OPP's Bracebridge detachment around 2 a.m. Feb. 8 after finding several packages of contraband on the property intended for inside the institution, police said in a news release.

"Police attended, and with correctional officers, located and arrested two people," OPP said.

"After an investigation into the circumstances, police seized many items that are prohibited inside the correctional facility."

As a result, two people in their 30s have been charged with delivering contraband to an inmate.

OPP Const. Samantha Bigley told CTV News in an email the items seized were cannabis, tobacco and cell phones.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

The allegations have not been proven in court.