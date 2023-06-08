Two arrested after Sudbury students attacked with bear spray, pellet gun

There was a scary incident Wednesday morning at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury.

Two people wearing masks attacked students with bear spray and at least one was shot by a pellet gun.

A letter sent to parents Wednesday said the school went into a hold and secure at 11:23 a.m. as a result of the attack.

“A custodian intervened on behalf of the students,” the letter said.

“The perpetrators then left the vicinity but not before spraying the custodian with bear mace.”

Greater Sudbury police said officers were dispatched to the scene just before 11:15 a.m. in relation to a weapons complaint.

“Information provided was that a group of individuals had been bear maced and one individual had been shot with a pellet gun by two individuals wearing masks,” police said.

Police said four students and one adult were treated for minor injuries.

Officers quickly located and arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man they believe were behind the attack.

They are charged with numerous offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent.

They were held overnight in custody and were scheduled to attend bail court Thursday. No word yet on any motive behind the incident.

The hold and secure was lifted at the school at 11:33 a.m. once the suspects were in custody.