Two arrested after Sudbury students attacked with bear spray, pellet gun

There was a scary incident Wednesday morning at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury. Two people wearing masks attacked students with bear spray and at least one was shot by a pellet gun. (Alana Everson/CTV News) There was a scary incident Wednesday morning at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury. Two people wearing masks attacked students with bear spray and at least one was shot by a pellet gun. (Alana Everson/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver