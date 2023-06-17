Triple Sudbury murder suspect back in custody after escaping jail

A 33-year-old inmate charged with three murders is back in custody after escaping from the Sudbury District Jail on Saturday.

Police say the wanted man, Joel Roy, was taken into custody without incident just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Roy is charged with the murder of two men at a Sudbury hotel last December and in the death of a missing southern Ontario man whose body was discovered in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury this April.

"Use extreme caution," said police in a Tweet around 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Do not approach, call 911."

Roy is from the Wahnapitae area and questions about how he escaped have not been answered.

"We do not have information on clothing that he is wearing," said Sgt. Sherry Young of the Greater Sudbury Police Service in a news release Saturday night.

CTV News has reached out to both Sudbury police and the Sudbury jail for comment Sunday, those calls have not yet been returned.

In an email statement to CTV News on Sunday evening the Ministry of Solicitor General said:

"The ministry has launched an internal investigation into this matter and is not able to comment further given the ongoing investigation."

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and thanks the public for their assistance.

