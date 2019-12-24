NORTH BAY -- Santa Claus has finished his list and is ready to bring Christmas cheer to boys and girls around the world. And the Canadian Armed Forces Base in North Bay is busy tracking his arrival when he flies over North America.

The crew at North Bay's 22 Wing has jolly old Saint Nick in their sights, tracking his journey to Canada.

Captain Bradley Ticky is the Canadian Air Defence sector senior director.

"It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to participate in what’s been 64-years going and hopefully 64 more years. I actually participated in NORAD Tracks Santa in 2016," said Ticky.

It all started back in 1955, when an ad directed children to give Santa a phone call directly.

However, there was a misprint in the ad and calls rang through to the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, where operators gave children Santa’s location.

And so the tradition began, and was picked up by NORAD in 1958.

NORAD uses tons of sophisticated technology to help guide Santa through Canadian air space.

Sergeant Francis Doyon is an air surveillance technician

"We use radar, jet fighters satellites, and Santa cams. Santa cams are deployed throughout the world, but only on Dec. 24 every year," said Doyon.

Canadians and Americans team up to make sure Santa arrives safely, but before they do that, the crew needs to identify Saint Nick.

"It’s a pretty big responsibility. We’ve been doing it for over 60 years, so I don’t want to be the one to let Canada down," said Ticky.

Now that NORAD has confirmed Santa’s sleigh and his team of trusty reindeer are en route to Canada, operators keep a watchful eye as he delivers presents to the children.

Staff Sergeant Sierra Rathbun is the Canadian Air Defence Sector weapons director.

"We make sure there’s no air traffic in Santa’s way, we make sure that the fighters and intercept distance is safe enough, so they aren’t too close to Santa," said Rathbun.

Although NORAD has confirmed Santa is on his way tonight, it's not clear when he'll be in your area.

They say excited children should be asleep long before his arrival.