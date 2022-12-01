Timmins police seize weapons, $18K in opioids, cocaine

The Timmins Police Service charged three people with weapons and drug offences stemming from an incident early in the afternoon on Nov. 30 in Timmins.

In a news release Thursday, police said they caught sight of a drug transaction taking place in a vehicle on Waterloo Road.

“Responding officers contained the area and proceeded to complete arrests of the occupants of the vehicle,” the release said.

“Quantities of opioids and cocaine with a street value of over $18,000, along with a loaded handgun, were located within the vehicle by the Timmins police.”

Three people, ages 25, 32 and 33, are all charged with trafficking and weapons possession.

The 32-year-old remains in custody and faces charges of violating probation.

The other two suspects have been released with a Jan. 17 court date.