Timmins police say girl, 14, was swarmed, beaten and robbed by five other teens

Police in Timmins say a 14-year-old girl was injured Aug. 5 when she was surrounded and assaulted by five other teens in a school parking lot.

The victim was also robbed, police said in a news release, but the items have since been returned.

The incident began in mid-afternoon in the north end of the city.

"The investigation … determined that a group of five young persons surrounded the victim and proceeded to repeatedly assault the victim and then fleeing the scene with (her) personal property," the release said.

"The victim sustained facial and bodily injury during the robbery."

Police identified all the suspects and they were arrested at a College Street address later the same day. Two suspects age 15, two suspects age 13 and one age 12 have all been charged with robbery with violence. All but one – one of the 15-year-olds --have been charged with violating probation.

The other 15-year-old suspect is charged with disobeying a release order, while one of the 13-year-olds is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The two 15-year-old suspects remained in police custody Monday awaiting a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

The rest of the teens have been released with a court date of Sept. 12.