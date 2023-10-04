Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion

An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.

Timmins police had an area of the Comfort Inn parking lot on Algonquin Boulevard East cordoned off the evening of Oct. 3. following the blast.

Timmins police investigate after a fatal explosion in a hotel parking lot. Oct. 3/23 (Supplied)

"During the initial investigation, police have confirmed that one person was fatally injured," Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

"As a precaution, a local hotel and some private businesses were evacuated and a portion of Algonquin Boulevard East was closed until early (Wednesday) morning."

The road has reopened, but the hotel and some local businesses remain evacuated.

"Police are maintaining the security of the area until it has been deemed safe for the public," TPS said.

"The Timmins Police Service is working with Gervais Emergency Consultants (Timmins) who are managing logistical issues related to these displaced persons, their vehicles and personal belongings left at the scene."

Police are working to confirm there are no other devices or substances that could cause public harm, TPS spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an interview Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is continuing.

"Intensive investigation will reveal the size, type of substance that was used to be detonated in this explosion. That remains an unknown, at this point," Depatie said.

That includes performing a thorough exam of surveillance video in the area to give investigators a better timeframe and interactions leading up to the explosion.

"The Timmins Police Service continues to work in conjunction with the local coroner’s office as well as technical investigative assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police - explosive disposal unit," TPS said.

"Notifications to next of kin will be undertaken by the Timmins police once the identity of the deceased person has been confirmed."