Timmins police investigating a serious incident early Friday evening

Timmins police blocked off a section of Kimberly Avenue and Spruce Street South early Friday evening.

There is a strong police presence in the area and the forensic unit is on the scene.

“This afternoon (police) got a 911 call for a serious incident that happened in and around the area of Kimberly Avenue and Spruce Street South,” said Inspector Darren Dinel, speaking with CTV News.

Dinel said police are currently investigating a serious criminal offence and a victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police officials refused to comment on the cause of the injury.

“No public safety concerns at this point,” said Dinel.

No fatalities have been reported.

The police investigation is continuing.

“As things unfold, again, the investigation is in its preliminary stages so as things are learned we’ll get that information out to the media,” said Dinel.

Officers are speaking with witnesses and criminal investigators along with the forensic team remain at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on this developing story to come as details become available.