Timmins female bodybuilder brings home gold from Nevada competition

Timmins typically boasts of its famous NHL players, now it has a gem of a different kind of athlete to congratulate and her name is Carla Torchia. She competes in the pro figure division at competitions organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

Her success has been 11 years in the making, beginning with local coach Kate Durst, then others in Sudbury and Southern Ontario.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for all of them," said Torchia.

"It takes a village. We formed a village of great friendships and I know we’d all be there for each other.”

This month, she's brought six medals home to Canada including a gold and silver from an event in Nevada and two medals from a similar competition in Florida.

Torchia said she thinks exercise is one of the biggest under-utilized drugs to boost one's mental health and said it doesn't matter what one does, just get moving.

“The physical aspect was a bonus because the mental dynamic of going to the gym was one of my huge motivating factors," said Torchia.

Torchia contends in a number of categories, including fifty-plus which proves age is not standing in her way of achieving her dreams.