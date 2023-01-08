Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

“I am excited to announce that the winning ticket for last night’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $48 million was sold in Ontario,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, in an email to CTV News.

The single winning ticket was purchased in Sault Ste Marie.

OLG said the massive jackpot was because the Gold Ball was drawn Saturday night.

The winning Gold Ball number for the Jan. 7 draw is 48780304-01.

“Here’s another great fact - since launching the new LOTTO 6/49 in September 2022, there are now an incredible 25 new millionaires here in Ontario,” said Bitonti.

“That’s a lot of new millionaires!”

Last month, another Sault-area resident claimed a prize of $100,000 from playing Encore on their Lottario ticket and a retired couple from Elliot Lake won a major OLG lottery prize for the third time.