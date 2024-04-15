Thunder Bay police to discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca streamed the news conference live at 1 p.m.
The current police chief Darcy Fleury spoke along with Karen Machado, the chair of the police service board, about rebuilding the public's trust.
"The allegations of the past is not a reflection of the work being done today," Machado said.
"Our board will not hesitate to act on any allegations of misconduct."
In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General asked Ontario Provincial Police to investigate allegations of misconduct involving members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
As a result of that investigation, three people from Thunder Bay Police Service have been charged since December.
Sgt. Mike Dimini was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with two counts of assault and one count each of breach of trust by a police officer and obstructing justice.
Last week, two more people, a former lawyer and former police chief were both charged with obstruction, obstructing justice and breach of trust.
Holly Walbourne, 37, resigned as Thunder Bay Police Service counsel last year around the time Fleury took the position.
Sylvie Hauth became police chief in 2018 following a scathing report that found 'systemic racism' within the Thunder Bay police force that affected the death investigations involving Indigenous Peoples.
In June 2022, Hauth was suspended after "serious allegations" were made by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.
She resigned in January 2023 after 30 years of service avoiding a police misconduct hearing.
None of the criminal charges have been proven in court.
BREAKING Israel's military chief says that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike
Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
