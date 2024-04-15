NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Thunder Bay police to discuss charges against former chief

    Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.

    The current police chief Darcy Fleury spoke along with Karen Machado, the chair of the police service board, about rebuilding the public's trust.

    "The allegations of the past is not a reflection of the work being done today," Machado said.

    "Our board will not hesitate to act on any allegations of misconduct."

    In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General asked Ontario Provincial Police to investigate allegations of misconduct involving members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

    As a result of that investigation, three people from Thunder Bay Police Service have been charged since December.

    Sgt. Mike Dimini was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with two counts of assault and one count each of breach of trust by a police officer and obstructing justice.

    Last week, two more people, a former lawyer and former police chief were both charged with obstruction, obstructing justice and breach of trust.

    Holly Walbourne, 37, resigned as Thunder Bay Police Service counsel last year around the time Fleury took the position.

    Sylvie Hauth became police chief in 2018 following a scathing report that found 'systemic racism' within the Thunder Bay police force that affected the death investigations involving Indigenous Peoples.

    In June 2022, Hauth was suspended after "serious allegations" were made by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

    She resigned in January 2023 after 30 years of service avoiding a police misconduct hearing.

    None of the criminal charges have been proven in court.

