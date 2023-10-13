Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.

Northern Ontario

    Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.

    Eric Plouffe of Red Lake, Ont. and Dylan Auger, Dryden, were licensed to hunt a bull in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 2, but harvested a moose near Alford Lake in WMU 3 on Oct. 9, 2022, said the province in a news release.

    “The moose was shot from a motorboat,” said officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

    Plouffe pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and unlawfully discharging a firearm from a motorboat.

    He was fined a total of $5,000. In addition, prohibited from possessing, applying for, or obtaining a hunting licence for one year.

    Auger pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and unlawfully invalidating a tag with respect to an animal not of the same type as specified – he was fined a total of $4,000.

    A third man, Robert Plouffe of Hearst, Ont. was involved in the hunt and did not have a licence. He pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and was fined $2,000.

    Justice of the Peace Pat Clysdale-Cornell heard the case remotely in Kenora on Aug. 23.

    “The Ontario government is protecting Ontario moose population by ensuring hunters are harvesting safely,” said the MNRF.

