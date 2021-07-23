SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police dealing with a serious, single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Parry Sound say they caught three drivers looking at their cellphones as they passed the accident scene.

The collision took place around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 69 in Carling Township.

Police, fire, emergency medical crews and the emergency Ornge helicopter arrived at the accident scene, which involved a commercial motor vehicle.

"The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Carling and McDougall Fire Services and was transported to hospital by Ornge, where treated for non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release Friday.

"Highway 69 was closed at times, with periods of alternating traffic flow during the investigation. Officers laid three distracted driving charges while at the scene as drivers held their cellphones while passing the collision."

Police remind motorists that distracted driving is the No. 1 killer on Ontario roads, causing more deaths than impaired driving and speeding.