Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say

One of the two suspicious packages discovered at the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury burned the hands of two workers, Sudbury police said Wednesday afternoon.

“Second package opened, employee located paper and a rock. Deemed suspicious by employee and alerted police.”

There’s no threat to public, police said.

“Packages will be secured and transported by waste disposal company for further examination. Investigation ongoing. Emergency services will be clearing the area shortly.”

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News they were called around 1:30 p.m. and told two employees had burned their hands after handling the package.

“They were medically cleared by paramedics and the burning sensation subsided,” Dunn said.

There’s no indication yet what caused the skin irritation, Dunn said. The packages have been removed by a waste disposal company and efforts will be made to determine what happened.

“However, fire services did test the packages at the scene in order to determine whether or not there was a risk to the general public and there was not,” she said.

The package had been inside the CRA office for a number of days, Dunn said, but police don’t yet know whether they were dropped off or mailed to the building.

First responders were called to the Sudbury taxation building on the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue after two suspicious packages were found. May 3/23 (Ashley Bacon/CTV Northern Ontario)

“Inside (the second) package, there were papers as well as a rock, which was deemed to be suspicious by one of the employees,” she said.

“That package was also turned over to police in order to be examined.”

Police are in the early stages of the investigation, Dunn said, with the first priority being to clear the scene and ensure there was no risk to residents.

“At this point, we aren't really sure where the package originated,” she said.

“The packages are being transported to a secure location by a waste disposal company in order to be further examined.”

Original story:

Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.

Sudbury police said in a tweet Wednesday residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area, near the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard.

“Packages (have) been removed from building by fire services,” police said.

“Area has been contained. No immediate risk to public. Update to follow.”

About 3,000 CRA workers are still on strike in Sudbury, after union negotiators described the government’s latest offer Wednesday as a “slap in the face.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.