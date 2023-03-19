Suspended southern Ont. driver charged with stealing gas in Sturgeon Falls

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 29-year-old man from southern Ontario in connection with a gas theft that occurred on March 14 in Sturgeon Falls.

On March 15 at about 12:30 a.m., members of Nipissing West OPP along with officers from the Anishinabek Police Service stopped a vehicle.

“(They) arrested the driver, who was involved with the theft of gas on March 14, from a gas station on Front Street,” said police in a news release Friday.

The police investigation revealed the driver from Barrie to be both a prohibited and suspended driver.

The accused is charged with theft under $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited and driving with a suspended licence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on May 4.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.