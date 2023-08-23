Suspect in northern Ont. child abduction case freed on bail

A southern Ontario man charged with abducting a child under the age of 14 in Thessalon, Ont., has been freed on bail.

The suspect, age 35, was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on Aug. 16 following an incident in Thessalon.

Ontario Provincial Police started the investigation around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 15 after a nine-year-old boy was approached by a man driving a yellow Camaro who offered a toy and ice cream.

The boy was fishing by himself at the river when the man approached, saying he was a real estate agent looking for property in the area, OPP said at the time.

The boy got into the vehicle, but someone who knew the family saw what happened and called the parents to tell them what was happening.

After calling police, the boy's parents went driving around to look for their son. They found him shortly after in another area of town inside the man's car eating an ice cream.

The parents "had some words with the driver," took the boy home and called police.

Sault Ste. Marie police found the Camaro in a local plaza the next afternoon, about 90 kilometres away from where the incident with the boy happened, and contacted OPP.

The Brampton man was arrested around 2:30 p.m. and was charged. He has a court date of Oct. 5 in Elliot Lake court.

Court documents obtained by CTV News list the suspect's current address as Etobicoke.

The conditions of his release state he is not allowed in Thessalon, to be around or communicate with anyone under 16 years old, attend places where young people are present such as public parks, swimming areas, daycares, playgrounds or schools, be in positions of authority involving young people or have a weapon.

He must stay home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night and must surrender his passport.