Suspect charged with 2003 sexual assault at camp for the deaf near Parry Sound

A 54-year-old suspect from Toronto has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place in 2003 at the Ontario Deaf Camp in the Parry Sound area.

In a news release Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation began in February about the assault, which took place in Seguin Township.

The suspect has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The accused and victim were staff members at the camp at the time of the incident.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound at a later date.

The OPP said there may be more victims and people who have information on the case. Contact police at 1-888-310-1122 to provide information or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the East & West Parry Sound Victim Services 24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476 for assistance.

A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.