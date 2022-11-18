Suspect arrested in Elliot Lake fraud case from 2018

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested a suspect in connection with “numerous” allegations of fraud dating back to 2018.

The accused, 41, was arrested Nov. 16 at a residence on Highway 17 in Echo Bay.

“The complainant reported numerous cheques and a credit card missing from a family member's residence in 2018,” police said in a news release.

“Over an extended period of time, these cheques and credit card were used fraudulently numerous times. After police concluded the lengthy investigations, the person of interest had already left town and an arrest warrant was issued.”

The resident of Echo Bay has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and illegal use of a credit card.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Jan. 9.