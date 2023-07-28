Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task

The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.

The victim was killed after attending a worker appreciation breakfast May 6 of that year.

After the breakfast ended, the “worker was advised by their supervisor to get a ride back to the Levack public works depot and then they could go home – their workday was done,” the province said in a news release Friday.

“However, the worker informed their co-worker, who dropped the worker off, that they intended to remove the sand from the Wille municipal tractor unit that was stored in the Levack Depot.”

The tractor unit was equipped with a rear-mounted sand spreader attachment with a spinning auger to distribute sand on the sidewalk.

“The worker was fatally injured when they became entangled in the machinery at the unguarded opening of the sand hopper that was attached to the Wille tractor, while the auger inside the sand hopper was powered on,” the release said.

“There were no witnesses to the incident.”

In a hearing held July 19 of this year, Greater Sudbury pled guilty to failing, as an employer, to ensure that machinery with an exposed moving part was equipped with, and guarded by, a guard or device to prevent access to the moving part, as prescribed by Ontario Regulation 851, and contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury, the city was fined $150,000 by Judge Julie Lefebvre. Crown Counsel was David McCaskill.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.