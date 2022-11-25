Sudbury police spent 1,112 hours in 2021 responding to false alarms

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for ways to reduce the number of false alarms officers respond to every year.

In 2021, 93 per cent of security alarms that police responded to were false, adding up to 1,112 hours spent investigating false emergencies.

Under the current system, security companies that can’t verify that the alarm is false call police to go to the scene to investigate, said a report reviewed by the police services board Nov. 23.

“Responding to false alarms has long been identified as consuming a significant amount of police resources,” the report said.

“Over the years, police services have examined a number of approaches to ensure the right response in these instances, and to ensure police resources are used appropriately.”

In 2001, police adopted a false alarm bylaw that charged companies fees for responding to calls that turn out to be fake. Despite having to pay more than $27,004 in fees in 2021, the bylaw has not reduced the number of false alarms.

“While it was envisioned that imposing registration and false alarm fees, there would be a decrease in the numbers, there have been very little change in the number of false alarms that are being registered every year,” the report said, adding the calls make up seven per cent of all calls police received last year.

The calls are particularly time-consuming because two officers must be dispatched because of the potential dangers of responding to a remote site if the call turns out to be real.

To address the problem, police are proposing putting the onus on security companies to verify whether the call is legitimate before calling for a police response. It’s called a verified alarm response policy (VARP).

“A verified response program requires that the alarm company verify criminal activity rather than use police as a third party to confirm or determine if an alarm is false,” the report said.

“This will eliminate the police acting as a third-party agent with home/business owners and alarm companies.”

Under this scenario, police would only respond if these conditions are met:

-- Audio sensors that provide the alarm or monitoring company with the ability to confirm criminal activity by the sounds detected within the premises.

-- A video system that provides the alarm company or monitoring service with the ability to confirm criminal activity through visual images.

-- Confirmation made by an owner, key holder, an alternate response agency, or a witness on scene who can confirm the existence of a suspected criminal act; or

-- The alarm was triggered by multiple activation points i.e., at least two separate/different sensors and the alarm company or monitoring system determines the manner or sequence of activation indicates that suspected criminal activity is or has taken place.

While security companies don’t like the new process, the report said police forces where it has been tried have made significant progress in reducing the number of false alarms.

The next step will be to communicate with security companies and train 911 operators, followed by a one-year trial period, will a full review after six and 12 months.