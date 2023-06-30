Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash

Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.

The crash involving a van and a motorcycle happened around 2:35 p.m. June 28 near the entrance to Sudbury Kartways, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

"It is believed that the collision occurred because several youths were playing 'chicken' on the roadway," police said.

"As a result of the youths running out in front of traffic, the drivers of the van and the motorcycle had to make emergency stops resulting in the motorcycle rear-ending the van."

The 52-year-old motorcycle driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

"Anyone with information related to the identities of the youths involved is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 6715," police added.