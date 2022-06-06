Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'

Flour Mill silos cordoned off after a serious workplace incident sent one person to hospital Monday morning. June 6/22 (Lyndsay Aelick/CTV Northern Ontario) Flour Mill silos cordoned off after a serious workplace incident sent one person to hospital Monday morning. June 6/22 (Lyndsay Aelick/CTV Northern Ontario)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

British PM Boris Johnson could be ousted from power today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a no-confidence vote from his own Conservative Party on Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver