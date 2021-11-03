Sudbury police catch man wanted for Toronto shooting

Sudbury -

Acting on a tip, Sudbury police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto this summer.

"Detectives from our Integrated Crime Section began an investigation into the information that the man was believed to be inside a residence on Eva Street. Upon confirming that the man was inside the residence, members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene and quickly set up containment of the residence," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Isaac Stafford was taken into custody from a home in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury shortly after 6:15 p.m. without incident.

Two groups of people were allegedly involved in an altercation inside the mall on Aug. 29 that resulted in an exchange of gunfire, Toronto police said. No one was shot, but an elderly woman was injured in a fall while trying to flee after the guns were fired.

A warrant for Stafford's arrest was issued several days after the shooting. He is charged with discharging a firearm with intent. Three other people were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused remains in custody in Sudbury pending a transfer to Toronto, Toronto Police Service said in a news release.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Sudbury police ask the public not to take or post photos or videos of officers during a containment situation as it poses a risk to their safety.

"We are there to keep you safe, please help keep us safe," Sudbury police said.

With files from Joshua Freeman, a CP24 web content writer.