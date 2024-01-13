Sudbury police arrest B.C. man for local home invasion, robbery

Sudbury police have arrested a 37-year-old man from British Columbia in relation to a recent robbery and a home invasion that occurred in the community last month, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said in a news release.

The separate incidents happened on Jan. 9 and Dec. 5.

Police said that on Jan. 11, GSPS detectives from the Break Enter and Robbery Unit arrested the man in relation to a home invasion that occurred last month on Haig Street and a robbery that occurred on Tuesday on Paris Street.

The accused has been charged with robbery with a firearm, breaking and entering, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 37-year-old from B.C. appeared in court on Friday to answer to the charges and has since been remanded into custody.

FIRST INCIDENT – HOME INVASION

At about 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 5, GSPS officers were dispatched to a residence on Haig Street in relation to a home invasion.

“Information provided was that two individuals had entered the residence,” said police.

“Demanded money and became violent when their demands were not met.”

One person inside the home sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries” during the incident according to police.

“The two individuals responsible for the attack fled the scene prior to police being called,” reads the release.

Police said the suspects fled in a small white vehicle.

“Detectives identified the two individuals believed to be responsible for the incident as (the) 37-year-old man they arrested,” said police.

Police said they have identified the other individual as a 47-year-old person, but they cannot name them at this time as they are awaiting an arrest warrant through the courts.

SECOND INCIDENT – ROBBERY

Just after 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, police were called to the scene of a robbery at a residential building on Paris Street.

“Information provided was that an individual had entered the building and was approached by two unknown persons wearing masks,” said police.

“One of the individuals displayed a knife while the second individual displayed what was described as a gun.”

According to the reports made to GSPS, the second individual struck the victim in the head causing minor injuries.

The pair then stole the victim’s bag and then fled the area in what was described as a white truck, according to police.

Police said they identified one of the individuals believed to be responsible for the attack as the B.C. man they arrested Thursday.

“The second individual remains outstanding and was described as being white, wearing a mask and dark clothing at the time of the incident,” said police.

ASSISTANCE REQUESTED

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.