SUDBURY -- Sudbury police say a local pharmacy employee faces numerous charges after allegedly forging documents to obtain $1.5 million in fentanyl patches over two years.

Police say an investigation began May 2018 after concerns were brought forward by a co-worker at the pharmacy.

Authorities allege the 49-year-old woman used over 225 forged prescriptions in order to obtain over 3,400 in fentanyl patches of various strengths between May 2016 and May 2018.

Police say she also tried unsuccessfully to obtain 475 additional patches through 31 fake prescriptions.

In addition to the fraud, forged documents, and trafficking charges, police say the woman is also facing multiple counts of identity theft in connection to the fake prescriptions she allegedly made using the names of local physicians and several patients' personal information.

The accused was arrested on Dec. 3 and was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 8.