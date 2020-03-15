SUDBURY -- Some employees at the Canadian Revenue Agency’s Sudbury, Ont. tax centre building are being told to stay home from work effective Monday, March 16, sources tell CTV News.

CTV News has learned that all non-essential employees are not to report to work.

A recording obtained by CTV News, taken Sunday night by a CRA employee, details the new guidelines:

"Only CRA employees who are physically required to conduct critical services are allowed to be on CRA premises. All other employees are to remain at home."

The local offices employ between 3,000 to 4,000 people.

CTV News has not confirmed the news directly with CRA management.