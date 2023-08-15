Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
Two picture windows are boarded up on a home on a quiet residential street in Val Caron. Justin Steinmann said two bricks were thrown through the window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
"I was actually sitting up in my living room and I heard a big bang,” Steinmann said.
“I thought it was just my dog knocking something over ‘till I got up and I seen a brick on the floor. So I went outside to look around came back in the house to assess the damage there and I found a second brick through my window side by side.”
Steinmann said his stepson received messages from an Instagram account the evening before the windows were smashed belonging to someone he didn't know.
"When the police showed up there we were talking with my stepson and he had revealed there was an account sending him messages,” he said.
“They had actually told him the night before after we had gone to bed though, that they were going to wheel by our house.”
Steinmann said a knife was found about 200 metres from his home shortly after the bricks were thrown through the windows.
And since the crime, his family has been in contact through social media with several other victims of vandalism, break-ins, a home being egged and another household being threatened. The common thread is messages from a specific Instagram account that has since been de-activated.
"My wife did most of the legwork -- she talked to a few others and it was all due to this one Instagram account,” Steinmann said.
Messages received by others also said they were going to show up and do some damage. (Photos of some of the damages provided Steinmann are in the gallery below.)
“As you can see from the damage, they showed up here and they have showed up to at least three other houses," said Steinmann.
In light of what he calls a crime spree related to the Instagram account, Steinmann has advice for parents.
"Maybe keep an eye on who your kids might be talking to and see what you can do," he said.
Greater Sudbury police said they are investigating to determine whether there is any connection between the social media account and the property offences.
