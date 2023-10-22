Sudbury kicks off Down Syndrome Week with an awareness walk

Canadian Down Syndrome Week kicked off Sunday across the country. In Greater Sudbury, despite the cool temperatures hundreds gathered at a local high school for the city’s annual walk for Down Syndrome awareness.

“Even though the weather is a little bit chilly atmosphere in here is definitely very warm,” said Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury (DSAS) president Nicole Cousineau, as the event got underway.

Organizers told CTV News that the day’s walk for awareness as the title suggests is to raise awareness for people with Down Syndrome – to show their abilities and what they are capable of.

DSAS officials said the only limitations on people with Down Syndrome are those imposed on them by society’s misconceptions of them.

“We come here today with the Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury to raise awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome… and to raise awareness for all of the families that work with people with Down Syndrome – who have children with Down Syndrome and their donations to society,” said the event chairperson Laurie Christison.

The one-kilometre walk started and finished at Lockerby Composite School – following the walk participants were treated to pizza while inflatables and face painting were available inside the building for families to enjoy.

Several members of the Sudbury Wolves were on hand Sunday to show their support for the Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury at the awareness walk. (Supplied)Many special guests were on hand for the event including Howler and members of the Sudbury Wolves hockey team fresh off their win in Barrie, Ont. Saturday night and Sudbury MPP Jamie West.

“It is an absolutely fantastic event, the parking lot is already full. It’s an event I come to every year,” said West.

“One of the things I say often in Queen’s Park is that Sudbury is a community that cares and you just see it and feel it here today.”

Organizers said this was the largest turnout since the pandemic and they will get started planning next year’s event in January.

To get more information on DSAS, their work, or how to donate, visit their website.

Supporters from Jean Henson Public School represented Team Jamie-Lee on Sunday as long time Down Syndrome advocate Jamie-Lee passed recently and the family was unable to attend the walk. (Supplied)