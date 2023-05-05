Students clean up Sudbury park

Staff and students at a Sudbury public school rolled up their sleeves Friday morning to clean up garbage at a local park.

Classes from École Publique Hélène-Gravel walked to Robinson Playground and threw on gloves, safety vests to collect garbage.

Schools, businesses and organizations have been participating in various cleaning events as part of the City of Greater Sudbury’s Clean-up Blitz.

It was organized by Adolphine Mukamanzi from Inzira y’Urumuri – Le Chemin de La Lumière, a Sudbury-based charity dedicated to building a school in Rwanda for students who would otherwise commute two hours for an education.

Mukamanzi, who is is from Rwanda, said the cleanup was inspired by a monthly practice called ‘Umuganda.’

“On the last Saturday of every month, Rwandans stop everything and do community work, to clean up the neighbourhood, to clean up schools and churches,” she explained.

“We thought because the city is organizing the cleanup blitz we thought we could join the city initiative.”

Mukamanzi said an additional part of the event is to connect students to the community and the Earth.

“Another purpose of the Umuganda is to be connected with neighbours and to exchange what is good for our neighbourhood and for our city,” she said.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said events like this are important for youth.

“It’s important to bring them here and get them involved in the community by keeping it clean,” Lefebvre said.

The city’s larger cleanup blitz will happen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Pre-registration was required by April 28, but Lefebvre said there are lots of cleanup events around the city for all to get involved.

“I encourage more organizations to get together and plan some stuff to take a corner or piece of our city to see how they can contribute and keep it clean together,” he said.