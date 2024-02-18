Steelworkers in Sudbury reach HSN fundraising milestone
One Sudbury-area union reached a major milestone in its support of Health Sciences North (HSN) earlier this month.
United Steelworkers Local 6500 most recent donation of $50,000 to the Northern Cancer Foundation on Feb. 1 will support research at Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre through the Health Sciences North Research Institute -- and brings the union's lifetime donations to the hospital to more than $1 million. (Supplied/United Steelworkers)United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500’s total lifetime donations to the hospital surpassed $1 million with their $50,000 donation on Feb. 1.
The union has been making donations to HSN to support patient care in northeastern Ontario since 1988.
“HSN’s services have touched the lives of each of our 2,600 members and their families, plus over 6500 retirees, in multiple ways,” said USW Local 6500 president Nick Larochelle, in a news release.
“We feel strongly about giving back to causes meaningful to our members and this has included pediatric care, oncology, research and everything in between.”
United Steelworkers Local 6500 contributed $500,000 towards the construction of Health Sciences North's Children’s Treatment Centre which opened in 2010 and supported the purchasing of two new ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the hospital’s PET scanner. (Supplied/United Steelworkers)USW contributed $500,000 towards the construction of the Children’s Treatment Centre which opened in 2010. From 2003 to 2012, each member of Local 6500 contributed one cent per hour to raise funds for the initiative – with approximately 50 million hours worked to meet their commitment.
The union has also extended its support to help purchase various pieces of equipment at HSN including two new ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the hospital’s PET scanner – one of only 12 of the advanced imaging devices in the province – which allows patients in the north remain closer to home.
“We are grateful to be a part of the excellent care we know is happening in our community,” said Larochelle.
Anthony Keating is the president and CDO of the foundations and volunteer groups at HSN, he described USW Local 6500 as “exceptional philanthropic leaders in our community.”
“Their generosity over the last 36 years has allowed us to make incredible progress to the high level of care provided at HSN, for past, present and future patients,” said Keating.
“We are grateful for their long-time and integral support that continues to make an incredible impact on many in our region.”
- Download the CTV News app now
- Get local breaking news alerts
- Daily newsletter with the top local stories emailed to your inbox
USW’s most recent donation of $50,000 to the Northern Cancer Foundation will support research at Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre through the HSN Research Institute.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
BREAKING Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Barrie
-
Winning $70M lottery ticket purchased in this central Ontario community
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Over $700,000 worth of stolen items, including vehicles, recovered in Simcoe County break-in investigation
Six individuals face 45 criminal charges following a five-month investigation into break-ins and thefts across Simcoe County after police say they seized over $700,000 worth of stolen vehicles and property.
-
Barrie, Ont. boy designs skates for hockey hero Auston Matthews
A young Barrie boy is riding the waves after his most recent encounter with one of the best players in the NHL today.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Ottawa
-
Canadian government announces first step in action plan for Black public servants
The federal government announced support on Wednesday for Black public servants, but it comes amid a proposed class-action lawsuit suing the government for discrimination.
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between city and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Police response to mental health calls back in spotlight after Kitchener shooting
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo drivers are going slightly slower, new report says
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor launches defamation suit against Rebel Media
London, Ont. doctor and pro-Palestinian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani has launched a defamation suit against Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant.
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
'It could even be dangerous': Notorious Hamilton Road and Gore Road intersection could soon get 'roundabout' treatment
Commuters traveling through an east London, Ont. neighbourhood could soon find themselves going in circles.
Windsor
-
Woman allegedly defrauds Chatham-Kent United Way of over $300,000
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly defrauded the United Way of Chatham-Kent of over $300,000.
-
Three people charged after man found in ditch beaten and unconscious
Windsor police have charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious in a ditch.
-
'Be grateful you woke up': Reminder from local woman during heart health month
According to Statistics Canada, 14 Canadian adults, diagnosed with heart disease die every hour.
Montreal
-
MUHC closes 6 beds in cancer ward due to staffing shortages
Six beds at the cancer ward at the MUHC Glen site have been closed due to staff shortages, CTV News has learned.
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Atlantic
-
Iriving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Halifax homelessness director says he's aware of rat problems at Victoria Park encampment
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
-
Waterloo Street encampment residents set to move into shipping containers
Melanie Vautour is the executive director of Fresh Start, a non-profit organization that overseas the tent encampment on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
'Anything you can do to reduce': 90K Winnipeggers asked to cut back on water use to combat pipe leak
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Manitoba second youngest province, Millennials making up largest portion of population: new data
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
Calgary
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: Police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Bouchard on scoring pace unseen for an Oilers defenceman since the 1980s
Evan Bouchard is on a roll that the Edmonton Oilers haven't seen since the 1980s. The 24-year-old defenceman is on pace to score a point a game this National Hockey League season, a level a defenceman playing for the Oilers hasn't reached since Paul Coffey recorded 67 points in 59 games played in the 1986-87 season.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Emergency crews called to 'crane incident' at Oakridge Park development in Vancouver
Police have closed a four-block stretch of Cambie Street Wednesday afternoon due to what they are describing as an "industrial accident" at the Oakridge Park development.
-
B.C. scrapping Land Act amendments plagued by 'misinformation,' minister says
The B.C. government has backtracked on proposed Land Act amendments intended to facilitate joint decision-making agreements with First Nations, including on major resources projects.
-
All aboard, Swifties: BC Ferries adds 22 sailings for weekend of Vancouver Eras Tour stop
In anticipation of a surge in demand from Swifties, BC Ferries has already added extra sailings to its most popular route on the weekend of the pop star's Vancouver shows.