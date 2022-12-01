Stats show Greater Sudbury’s economy grew at the end of 2022

Greater Sudbury has released results for the second and third quarters of 2022 that show economic growth in the area.

City officials said in the second and third quarters of 2022, permits for major projects across all sectors were issued with a total construction value of $64 million.

New Mayor Paul Lefebvre said that's good news, but there is more work to be done to grow the tax base and attract new business to the city.

The amount of available land here compared to southern Ontario is a strong selling point, Lefebvre said.

"In the GTA, they are running out of land (so) they gotta go up,” he said.

“Whereas we have a lot of capacity, a lot of infrastructure that is already in place, so how do we maximize that infrastructure?" Lefebvre acknowledges that industrial parks such as on Fielding Road are in poor condition, but said development should be directed to “where the infrastructure exists.”

“The idea is not to create new infrastructure,” he said.

(It’s) how do we make it easier and a lot more welcoming for these businesses to set up? So those are big investments, but the return on the investment is also great. That's the way I look at it.”

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce said businesses along Fielding Road are big economic drivers in the city and the area needs improvement.

"We want to make sure (new businesses know) that we are here for you and here is what we are going to do make sure that you continue to want to expand your business here,” said Anthony Davis, of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

“We know you are underserviced and that is of top of mind and that it is a top priority to try and make sure those businesses are happy.”

Lefebvre said the city started working on an employment land strategy a few months ago to focus on areas that are ready for development and what improvements can be made.