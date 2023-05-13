SSM Police say missing 11 year old Ruby Kerr found alive

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and partner agencies report they have found missing 11-year-old Ruby Kerr alive.

Ruby went missing Friday, May 12, in the 1500 block of Goulais Avenue at the St. Kateri outdoor learning centre near Nettleton Lake, which she was visiting with her 6th grade class.

The area includes dense bush, a lake, as well as varying terrain.

Around 4 oclock this afternoon a police helicopter touched down at the learning centre carrying Ruby.

“It was unbelievable…never see her again,” Ruby's father, Ivan, said upon his daughter's arrival

He also extended thanks to the community for their support for the family since the ordeal began..

And, he thanked the Sault Police, OPP, Sault Search and Rescue and the MNRF for assistance in locating her.

“Ruby was found 9km away…people out to where Ruby was,” said Lincoln Louttit of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Services.

“She’s good she'd fallen down an embankment … she’s tough,” added Ruby's father.

Ruby was taken to hospital for observation, but is believed to be healthy.