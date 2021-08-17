Southern Ontario man killed in ATV crash near Chapleau
A southern Ontario man was killed in a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) near Chapleau on Monday night, police say.
Officers from the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene near Nagasin Lake in Caverley Township around 5:15 p.m.
"The driver of the ATV, Andre Vanmaele, 86 years of age, from Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said in a news release Tuesday morning.
An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
