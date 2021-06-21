SUDBURY -- A 62-year-old man from Brant County drowned over the weekend, West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning June 19 on Wahwashkesh Lake in Whitestone Township. Emergency crews, including the OPP's underwater search and recovery, unit responded and began a search.

"Investigation revealed witnesses saw a boat adrift and located personal belongings and two dogs on the shore," police said.

The underwater search team located the body of Peter Swartzentruber, 62, of Brant County, Ont.

"The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," police said.