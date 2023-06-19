Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings

Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island that left two dead and one inj, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.

In a news release, police said they were called at 11 p.m. Sunday to respond to a shooting along with UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Serice.

"Upon arrival, police learned that three people sustained gunshot wounds and the suspect had fled the scene," police said.

"Two people have died as a result of their injuries. One person remains in hospital."

UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Ontario Provincial Police arrested three people who are being held on various charges.

Jahsiah Simpson, 19, of Toronto is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of the proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

And two people from Wiikwemkoong – ages 54 and 33 – are charged with two counts of accessory to murder, accessory after the fact, possession of the proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

The three accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Monday.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no longer concerns for public safety," police said.

The OPP is asking anyone who observed suspicious activity related to the case to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.