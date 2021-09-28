Southern Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash near Parry Sound

Sudbury -

Provincial police are investigating after a southern Ontario man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed east of Parry Sound on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene involving a single motorcycle on Highway 518 west of Bear Lake Road in Seguin Township around 10 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday night.

The crash happened when 62-year-old Peter Hlynsky, of Mississauga, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is continuing and an autopsy will be conducted.

No word on the cause of the crash.