Southern Ont. man fined for hunting bears at night in Parry Sound

A southern Ontario man who was caught hunting at night last year in the Parry Sound area has been fined.

Zoltan Miriszlai of Ajax pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting black bears at night and was fined a total of $3,750, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday.

“In addition, he received a two-year hunting licence suspension and items seized in the investigation, including a crossbow affixed with a light, were permanently forfeited to the Crown,” the ministry said in a news release.

The incident took place Oct. 1, 2022. A conservation officer conducting patrols near the Town of Magnetawan came upon evidence of night hunting.

“Through investigation, the officer tracked and located Miriszlai in the woods at night, 1.5 hours past the close of legal hunting time,” the release said.

“Miriszlai was found sitting in a tree stand in the dark, overlooking a bear bait while in possession of an un-encased crossbow with an attached weapon-mounted light. The conservation officer contacted Miriszlai before any black bears were illegally harvested.”

The case was heard May 2 of this year by Justice of the Peace Michael G. Kitlar in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.