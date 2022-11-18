Soo Greyhounds look to get involved

For the Soo Greyhounds, giving back is of equal importance as winning hockey games.

The Hounds recently played host to hundreds of the area's youngest hockey fans in a fundraiser to help youth participate in organized sports.

Head Coach John Dean told CTV News whether it is signing autographs or visiting schools, his players need to know the importance of the role they play in the community.

“We make it a priority. The guys go out in the community and get used to it and become a fabric of it so that it becomes a part of their normal everyday routine,” added Dean.

“I do think it’s important one for the players that they feel comfortable here with each other in their everyday communities but also that they realize they have a responsibility to give back because of the opportunity they’ve been given.”

Fourth-year Greyhound Kalvyn Watson said the players loved spending some time with the kids.

“Anytime we get to do something as a group it’s definitely good for everyone. This is a thing that’s a team bonding thing for sure.”

As the team continues to gel, they said they are also looking to get to know the city.

Luckily for the new players, they have a local guide in defenseman Connor Toms, who was born and raised in the Sault.

“Usually at the start of the year they ask a bunch of questions. Usually the best place to get a haircut is, the best restaurants. I do my best to help them out and show them around town,” said Toms.

While getting to know the area, players like Luc Brzustowski have embraced the nature of the Sault.

“The fall colours here are probably the best I’ve seen so I like to go there,” said Brzustowski. “Especially when my parents are up we go to Hiawatha. Go for a walk in the trails or climb Robertson Cliffs. That’s a big one, I went there twice this fall which was fun.”

OHL veteran Mark Duarte came over to the club in the offseason.

He began his junior career in his hometown of Hamilton, finally able to get the full junior experience with billets and a new city to play in.

One that the 20-year-old said he is enjoying.

“It’s been a great experience. The people here are all nice and I’ve really enjoyed the time here so far with the small town kind of experience.”