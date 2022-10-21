SNOLAB director receives prestigious physics honour

Dr. Jodi Cooley, executive director of SNOLAB in Sudbury, has been named a Fellow of the American Physical Society.

A news release from SNOLAB on Friday said the APS fellowship program "recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education."

Cooley was recognized for her “outstanding contributions to searches for dark matter particles,” the APS announced this week.

Cooley, who served as deputy operations manager for SNOLAB’s SuperCDMS collaboration, took up her role at SNOLAB earlier this year.

She remains an adjunct professor of physics at Southern Methodist University.

“It is a significant honour to be recognized by your peers in this way,” Cooley said in the news release.

“This is a great way to cap off an exciting year me, and I am looking forward to a lot more success for the great team at SNOLAB.”

Each year, only 0.5 of one per cent of the APS membership is recognized by their peers for election to Fellow of the American Physical Society.

This year, 155 Fellows were selected and recognized for their contributions to science.